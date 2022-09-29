StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
ESBA stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.
About Empire State Realty OP
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.