StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.