StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.