StockNews.com Lowers The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Hold

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $765.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

