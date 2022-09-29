StockNews.com Lowers VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Hold

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:VOC opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.53. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

