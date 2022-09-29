Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 97.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 201,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

