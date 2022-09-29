Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.70.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
