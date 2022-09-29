Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.44.
Tapestry Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:TPR opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.
Insider Activity at Tapestry
In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
