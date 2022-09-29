Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.44.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.