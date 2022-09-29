Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$41.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.46 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

