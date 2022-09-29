Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, FIX cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.