Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Tenaris Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris



Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

