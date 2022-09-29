Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.