Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.99

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.99 and traded as low as $26.65. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 151,922 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 909.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

