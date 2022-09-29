Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after purchasing an additional 308,328 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

