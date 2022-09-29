The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for The Berkeley Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

BKGFY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,525.00.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

