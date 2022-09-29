The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $551,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

GFGD opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.