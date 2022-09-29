The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

HIG stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

