The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.64 and traded as low as $16.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 30,064 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.