The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.64 and traded as low as $16.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 30,064 shares changing hands.

The India Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

