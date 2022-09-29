The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Shares Down 8.7%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.
About The Star Entertainment Group
The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.
