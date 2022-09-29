The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SWGAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

