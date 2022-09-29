The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,122,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $206,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.