TheStreet Downgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $49.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $20,160,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $9,741,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.