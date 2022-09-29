TheStreet Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.17.

NYSE:SR opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 125.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

