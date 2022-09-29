Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

