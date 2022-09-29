Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TWMIF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

