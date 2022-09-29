Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,105 shares.The stock last traded at $62.28 and had previously closed at $61.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,536,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

