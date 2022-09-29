Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $192.26 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

