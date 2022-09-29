TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 181,842 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDX stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at $10,573,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,629 shares of company stock worth $7,036,453. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

