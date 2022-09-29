Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 273,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,510,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Transocean by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,714,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

