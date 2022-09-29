Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 5.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 273,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,510,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 10.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.