Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

