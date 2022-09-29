Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 231,567 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

