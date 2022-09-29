Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 2 4 2 0 2.00 Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Risk and Volatility

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus price target of $29.44, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.56 -$148.00 million ($0.23) -99.96 Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 1.12 -$257.90 million ($1.22) -3.61

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -2.53% -3.27% -1.07% Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69%

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

