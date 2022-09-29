Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $337.85

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.85 ($4.08) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($3.99). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 26,645 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 337.85. The stock has a market cap of £161.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tristel’s payout ratio is 131.00%.

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 300,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £999,000 ($1,207,104.88).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

