Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $337.85

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.85 ($4.08) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($3.99). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 26,645 shares trading hands.
Tristel Stock Down 10.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 337.85. The stock has a market cap of £161.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.69.
Tristel Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tristel’s payout ratio is 131.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Tristel
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.
Featured Articles
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.