Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,597 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.67. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

