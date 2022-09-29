TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.27% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

