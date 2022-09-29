TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading Up 1.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 312 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.