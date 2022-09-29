Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 486,359 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,577,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,341,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
