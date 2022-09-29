Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.97.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

