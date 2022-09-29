UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Down 18.6%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) fell 18.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 1,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
UC Asset Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
UC Asset Company Profile
UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UC Asset (UCASU)
