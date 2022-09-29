United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UCBI opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

