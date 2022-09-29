United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

UNFI stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

