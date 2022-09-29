United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $40.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

