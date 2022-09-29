United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $63.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $21,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after buying an additional 396,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $10,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

