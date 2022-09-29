United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in United Rentals by 60.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 43.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $277.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.48. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on URI. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

