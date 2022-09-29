UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $586.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $513.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,479,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,062,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $396,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

