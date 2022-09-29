Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $95.39 and last traded at $97.60, with a volume of 403681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.
OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.
Insider Activity at Universal Display
In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Display Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
