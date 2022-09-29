Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $95.39 and last traded at $97.60, with a volume of 403681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Display Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 53.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $10,187,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.