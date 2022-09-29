Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Upwork Stock Up 2.9 %

UPWK stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $51,719,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after buying an additional 2,332,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Upwork by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

