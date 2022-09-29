V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Update

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 126,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,454.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,454.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 54,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.42 per share, with a total value of $2,307,520.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,925,316.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V2X stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. V2X has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $498.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.16 million. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that V2X will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

