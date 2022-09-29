VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

