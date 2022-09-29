VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

