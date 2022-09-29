Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.